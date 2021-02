BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Constance L. Isco, 90, of the Shenango Valley and Brookfield, passed away peacefully at 7:50 a.m., Monday, February 1, 2021, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage, due to complications from Covid-19.

Mrs. Isco was born on October 9, 1930, in Sharon, to Ernest and Concetta (Chioffi) Iannelli. Her mother died when she was an infant and Connie was raised by her loving grandparents, James and Philomena Chioffi.