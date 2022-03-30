HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ellen Yereb, 88, of Hermitage, passed away Monday morning, March 28, 2022, in her home.

Mrs. Yereb was born August 30, 1933, in Leesburg, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late J. Kerr and Laura (Daugherty) Black.

She was a graduate of Mercer High School.

Her husband, Edward S. Yereb, whom she married February 16, 1953, passed away January 7, 1997.

Once her children were grown, Mary Ellen worked for 19 years as a custodian for the West Middlesex School District, retiring in 1996.

Mary Ellen was a member of Miracle Valley Church, Hermitage, where she was in the God’s Daughters, Bible study group.

In her spare time, she enjoyed reading.

She is survived by three children, Mary Linda Foster and her husband, Kenneth, Sr., Karen M. Shirley and her husband, Dale, all of West Middlesex and Edward A. Yereb of Hermitage; four grandchildren, Kenneth Foster, Jr. and his wife, Heather, David Foster, Melissa Gatten and her husband, Tim and Diane Pemberton and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary Ellen was preceded in death by two half-sisters, Dorothy Jones and Marie Spado and two half-brothers, Arthur Black and Dewey Dravis.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Dan Schall Ministries, PO Box 272, Zelienople, PA 16063, or www.DanSchall.org.

In keeping with Mary Ellen’s wishes, all services are private.

Interment will be in Haywood Cemetery, West Middlesex.

Arrangements entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

