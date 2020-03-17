Mary Ellen Dunn, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ellen Dunn of Hermitage passed away peacefully at 11:00 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage. She was 94.

Mrs. Dunn was born July 26, 1925, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, a daughter of the late George and Dorothy (Regner) Brainard.

She was a graduate of Washington High School, Milwaukee and moved to the area following her marriage to Raymond Dunn on August 26, 1950 in St. Gaul’s Church.

She and Raymond were married for 59 years before his death on July 1, 2010.

Mary Ellen was a dedicated homemaker and a devout Catholic. She was a charter member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage and a 67-year member and former officer of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Sharon Court # 507.

Years earlier, Mary Ellen was the secretary to the dean at Penn State Shenango for five years.

She enjoyed bowling, flea marketing, cooking and dancing. Above all, Mary Ellen valued her faith, education and encouraging her children to develop their full potential.

A devoted mother, she is survived by two daughters, Janice Pelensky (Larry) of Erie and Pamela Nickel of Hermitage; three sons, Bruce Dunn and Gregory Dunn, both of Hermitage and Mark Dunn (Janie) of The Colony, Texas; nine grandchildren, Chris Dunn (Samantha Solyan), Geri Rae Dunn, Chad Pelensky (Margaret), Danielle Pelensky (Jake Gamble), Ellen Kellar (Lewis), Katie Patton (Eric), Emma Dunn, Jesse Nickel (Kristan) and Robert Stone (Heidi); seven great-grandchildren, Luke Patton, Kelyn Patton, Cooper Pelensky, Cullen Pelensky, Ethan Stone, Tessie Stone and Harper Nickel and son-in-law, Jack Banick of S. Pymatuning Township. Mary Ellen also had 40 nieces and nephews during her lifetime.

Besides her parents and husband, Mary Ellen was preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy Rita Jacque (Nic) and Joyce Wenzel (Del); a brother, George Edmond Brainard; a daughter, Dorothy Banick and a granddaughter, Megan Pelensky.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. John XXIII Home for their exceptional care and compassion.

Mary Ellen was a pro-life supporter, therefore, her family has suggested that memorial contributions be directed to Pro-Life of Mercer County, P.O. Box 885, Sharon, PA 16146.

A private Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be held in the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage, with the Very Rev. Richard J. Allen, E.V., pastor, as celebrant.

Entombment will be in St. Rose Cemetery mausoleum.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

