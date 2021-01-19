Mary Ellen Connelly, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ellen Connelly, 90, of New Castle passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving husband and three daughters Sunday afternoon, January 17, 2021, in her residence.

Mrs. Connelly was born November 15, 1930, in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late John H. and Agnes (Lapinski) Ohl.

A 1948 graduate of Lincoln High School, Ellwood City, she later completed her Registered Nurse Certification at Mercy School of Nursing, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, graduating at the top of the class.

Mary Ellen married her beloved husband, Robert M. Connelly, on September 10, 1955 and he survives at home in New Castle.

She began her nursing career at Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and later worked in the same capacity for Ellwood City Hospital. Mary Ellen ultimately retired from Jameson Memorial Hospital, New Castle, following nearly 40 years of nursing.

Mary Ellen was a member of the Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle – St. Vincent de Paul Church, where she sang in the choir for many years. She was previously a member of St. Margaret’s Church, Mahoningtown, where she was president of the Christian Mothers.

Mary Ellen was well-known for her chocolate caramel turtles and hard tac candy. She also enjoyed crafting and had a talent for needlepoint.

In addition to her husband, Mary Ellen is survived by three daughters, Cindy (Dennis) Moore, Merry (Greg) Needler and Cathy (Todd) Exposito, all of New Castle; four granddaughters, Amy (Jeff) Smith, Amanda (Tom) Trotter, Courtney (Ashlee) Exposito and Ashley (Jim) Darabant; two great-grandsons, Jacob and Ethan Smith and a great-granddaughter, Austyn Trotter.

In addition to her parents, Mary Ellen was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Allison Elizabeth Needler and a brother, John Ohl.

Due to health concerns presented by the Covid-19 virus, there will be no calling hours.

A Mass of Christian burial for family and close friends will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 21 in Holy Spirit Parish – St. Mary Church, 124 N. Beaver Street, New Castle, with Rev. Joseph MaCaffrey, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be in Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Ellwood City, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley Mcgonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Mary Ellen Connelly, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.