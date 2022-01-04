

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Elizabeth King, 65, of Sharpsville, passed away following a courageous battle with cancer on Monday, January 3, 2022.

Ms. King was born October 27, 1956, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Samuel King and Winona “Bacon” King Kulnis.

She was a graduate of Hickory High School and continued her education at Walden University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in social work. Later, she earned her master’s degree in social work from Youngstown State University.

Mary Beth was employed as a mental health pre-screener for Colman Professional Services, working out of Trumbull Memorial Hospital, Warren, Ohio. She was also the owner and operator of Busy Bees Cleaning Service, Sharpsville.

Mary Beth was a vibrant person who loved to travel and adventure. One of her greatest moments was when she went skydiving with her son and was able to cross it off her bucket list. She also loved the holidays and being together with her family.

Her first husband, Jody R. Merrick, whom she married September 2, 1978, passed away November 4, 2021. Her second husband, Robert Cunningham, whom she married March 17, 1994, passed away September 28, 2021.

She is survived by a daughter, Shannon E. Kowacich and her husband David, Sharpsville; two sons, Joshua A. Merrick, Conneaut, Ohio and Robert R. Cunningham, IV and his wife Sylver, Sharon; four grandchildren, Kaleb J. and Elizabeth R. Kowacich and Abel R. and Raymond k. Cunningham; a sister, Jody A. Kulnis Valentino and her husband Sean, North Ridgeville, Ohio and three brothers, John R. King and his wife Roxanne, Hermitage, Samuel J. King and his wife Sheila, Louisville, Kentucky and Joseph T. Kulnis and his wife Jan, Lebanon, Pennsylvania.

In addition to her parents and two husbands, Mary Beth was preceded in death by a brother, Glenn “Mickey” King.

Calling hours will be 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service Friday, January 7, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Funeral service will be at 4:00 p.m. Friday, in the funeral home, with her brother, Deacon Samuel King, officiating.

Interment: West Side Cemetery, S. Pymatuning Township.