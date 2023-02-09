SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Eiseman, 87, of Sharon, passed away Wednesday morning, February 8, 2023, in Quality Life Services, Mercer.

Mrs. Eiseman was born on February 9, 1935, in West Middlesex.

She attended West Middlesex High School.

A dedicated homemaker, she enjoyed cooking and baking.

Mary was a member of the Sharpsville Church of the Nazarene.

She is survived by a daughter, Deborah Rowland and her husband, Pat, of Champion, Ohio; two sons, Charles Nowaczynski of Farrell and Rick Eiseman of Hermitage; a stepdaughter, Debra Vasconi and her husband, John, of Sharpsville; a son-in-law, Tony Mesaros of Hermitage; many grandchildren, including Amy Ansinger-Macias and her husband, Miguel, whom she raised and several great-grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her mother, Goldie (Swogger) Stano; her husband, Albert Eiseman; a daughter, Darlene Mesaros and a brother, Charles Webster.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Sharpsville Church of the Nazarene, 804 West Ridge Avenue, Sharpsville, PA 16150.

A memorial service will be held in April 2023.

Interment will be in Mt. Washington Cemetery, Jefferson Township.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 10 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.