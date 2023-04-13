HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary E. Smith, 77, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Tuesday evening, April 11, 2023, in her home.

Mrs. Smith was born November 30, 1945, in Fremont, Ohio, to the late Richard and Mary (Eilrich) Schwartz and later graduated from St. Joseph High School, also in Fremont.

Aside from being a wonderful homemaker and mother, Mary was amazingly creative. She brought fun and imagination to almost all her endeavors. Mary spent most of her life assisting her husband, Jerry, at the Tam O’Shanter Pro Shop, where she raised their family.

She married the love of her life, and teenage sweetheart, Jerry L. Smith, on January 30, 1965. During their 58 years of marriage, they taught their children what it means to love and be loved.

Mary was an active member of the Church of Good Shepherd in West Middlesex where she loved to work in the gardens. Mary had an eye for beauty and grace. She left every place she ventured more lovely than when she had arrived.

In addition to her husband, Jerry; she is survived by three daughters, Lisa Sangregorio (Jeffrey), Brookfield, Heidi Giovanelli and Hedi Vernile (Mike), both of Charlotte, North Carolina; a son, Jered Smith (Mandy), Hermitage; three sisters, Diann Tohle (Paul), Toledo, Ohio, Therese Newcomer (George), Sidney, Ohio, and Roni Johnson (Chris), Oak Harbor, Ohio; three brothers, Rick Schwartz (Sandy), Dayton, Ohio, Ken Schwartz (Vivian), and Dennis Schwartz (Amy), all of Fremont, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Brittani and Anthony Michael Uberti, Garrett and Ella Vernile, Jackson and Kennedy Giovanelli, Connor Ivan, Brody and Sloan Smith; and one great-grandson, Leo.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her two brothers, Jude and Phillip Schwartz.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to The Parkinson Foundation of Western Pennsylvania; online at pfwpa.org.

Calling hours will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of Mass Monday, April 17, 2023, in the Church of the Good Shepherd, 3613 Sharon Rd., West Middlesex.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Monday, in the church, with Rev. Glenn Whitman, as celebrant.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 14 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.