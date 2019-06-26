Mary E. Perell Obituary

HERMITAGE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Mary E. Perell, 94, of Hermitage, passed away Saturday evening, June 22, 2019, in Quality Life Services, Mercer where she was a patient for several weeks.

Mrs. Perell was born May 10, 1925, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Vincenzo and Emilia (Lefemmia) Giordano.

She was a 1943 graduate of Hickory High School.

Early in her life, Mary was employed as a bookkeeper for her family’s business, Sharon Poultry. She retired from the family business upon her marriage to Anthony Perell and spent the next 35 years as a homemaker, mother and wife. Following her husband’s death in 1985, she returned to work as a cashier at the Farrell Golden Dawn for 20 years.

Mary was an active member of St. Joseph’s Church, Sharon and its Women’s Guild.

She enjoyed baking for her family and friends, reading and gardening.

Her husband, Anthony J. Perell, whom she married August 23, 1950, passed away August 22, 1985.

She is survived by her daughter, Amy Perell who cared for her for the past five years and her companion, Larry Reichard, both of Hermitage. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Mary was preceded in death by a daughter, Laura Perell; two sisters, Elizabeth Sabino and Carmella Giordano and three brothers, Vincent, Joseph and Frank Giordano.

A special thank you is extended to her wonderful caregivers, Bessie Horvath, Debby Hoffman, Dori Petravich, Anne McCullough and the staff at Quality of Life Services, Mercer.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Joseph’s Food Pantry, 79 Case Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146 or to the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County, 109A South Sharpsville Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146.

All services are private with a celebration of Mary’s life to be held at a later date.

Interment will be held at St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Funeral arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.