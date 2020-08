HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) - William B. Gibb, 74, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully under hospice care following a long battle with dementia, Wednesday morning, August 5, 2020, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Gibb was born September 24, 1945, in Grove City, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Wilbur R. and Helen (Elder) Gibb.