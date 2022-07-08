UNION TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary E. Cartwright, 94, a longtime resident of Union Township, passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side Thursday evening, July 7, 2022, in her residence.

Mrs. Cartwright was born December 16, 1927, in New Castle, a daughter of the late David and Regina (Scott) Allshouse and attended the former St. Mary’s Parochial School.

Her husband of 55 years, Harvey J. Cartwright, whom she married September 8, 1951, preceded her in death May 30, 2007.

For more than 15 years, Mary was employed as a cashier and hostess in the Hostess Shop of Jameson Memorial Hospital in New Castle. She was previously employed as a decorator at Shenango China, also New Castle.

A devout Catholic, Mary was a member of Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle-St. Mary’s Site. She was a lifelong member of St. Mary’s where she actively volunteered at the former parochial school and participated in the Christian Mothers for many years.

Mary enjoyed flower gardening and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by three daughters, Patricia Cartwright, with whom she made her home in Neshannock Township, Kathleen Katich (Ron) of North Beaver Township and Christine Tarpey (Robert) of Cranberry Township; a son-in-law, John Slosnerick of Boardman, Ohio; a sister, Regina Allshouse of New Castle; seven grandchildren, Amy Chornenky (John), Joseph Katich (Rita), Justin Katich and Matthew Katich (Melissa), Jason Slosnerick and Erin Boyd (Mike) and Colleen Hamilton (Joey) and 12 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mary was preceded in death by a daughter, Cynthia Slosnerick; three sisters, Clara Allshouse, RoseMarie Golba and Theresa Jones and three brothers, George, David, Jr. and Edward Allshouse.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Holy Spirit Parish, 910 S. Mercer Street, New Castle, PA 16101.

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 14 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 15 in Holy Spirit Parish – St. Camillus Site, 314 W. Englewood Avenue, New Castle, with Rev. Brendan Dawson and Rev. Sean Francis, concelebrating.

Interment will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Union Township.

