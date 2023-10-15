FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Deronja, 94, formerly a longtime resident of Farrell, passed away Thursday morning, October 12, 2023, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage.

Ms. Deronja was born April 29, 1929, in Brookfield, Ohio, a daughter of the late Marko and Frances (Neral) Deronja.

A lifelong area resident, she graduated from Farrell High School, Class of 1947.

Mary worked at the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corp. until the plant’s closing in 1985.

Mary was a lifelong member of St. Anthony Church, Sharon and also a member of the Croatian Fraternal Union, Lodge 3029.

She is survived by a sister-in-law, Emily Deronja of Fairfax, Virginia; a brother-in-law, Patrick Dever of Hermitage; three nephews, Patrick Dever of Glen Burnie, Maryland, Mark Dever of Arlington, Virginia and Frank Deronja (Cristin) of Raleigh, North Carolina; two nieces, Cathleen Phelps (Bill) of Alexandria, Virginia, Cherie Sharp (Kevin), Newport Beach, California and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Dever; two brothers, Mark and Frank Deronja and a nephew, Michael Deronja.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Anthony Church, 804 Idaho Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

There will be no calling hours.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery Chapel, Hermitage, with Reverend Glenn Whitman, as celebrant.

Interment will take place Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Hermitage.