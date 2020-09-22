Mary Catherine Miess, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Catherine Miess of Hermitage passed away unexpectedly at 11:25 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, in the Cleveland Clinic. She was 76.

Mrs. Miess was born June 27, 1944, in Sharon a daughter of the late George and Josephine (Rohrer) Schosser.

A lifelong area resident, she attended the former St. Joseph Parochial Grade School, Sharon and Sharon High School.

Catherine was a homemaker and an avid reader. She enjoyed hot black coffee and beach vacations. Most of all, Catherine loved the time she spent with her family, who will miss her dearly.

Her husband, John Miess, whom she married November 13, 1965, passed away December 31, 2007.

Surviving are a daughter, Katrina Province and her husband, Anthony, of Hermitage; two sons, Derrick Miess and his wife, Leesa, also of Hermitage and Darren Miess and his wife Darcy, of Jefferson Township; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, Catherine was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Barndt.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020, in the funeral home with Rev. Glenn R. Whitman, officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 23 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: