NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary C. Smith, 85, of New Castle passed away peacefully Thursday morning, September 7, 2023, in Shenango on the Green, New Wilmington.

Mrs. Smith was born October 7, 1937, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret (Nicholson) Heaney.

A lifelong area resident, she graduated from New Castle High School in 1955.

Mary devoted her life to caring for others working as a nurse’s aide and a home health caregiver for many years.

Mary was a lifelong member of the Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle – St. Mary’s Church, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and Lector, and actively volunteered at all church festivals and fundraisers.

She enjoyed playing board games and cards, especially bingo, dice, and poker. Mary always looked forward to bus trips to the casino and New York City, and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Her husband, Wesley F. Smith, whom she married April 9, 1961, preceded her in death September 23, 1995.

Mary is survived by two sons, Wesley K. Smith (Kristin), of Frederica, DE, and Brian M. Smith (Mary), of New Castle; a daughter, Ursula Pence (Donald), of Pulaski; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by a son, Allison Smith; a brother, Joseph Heaney; and a sister, Ann Badger.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Benevolent Care Fund at Shenango on the Green, 238 S. Market St., New Wilmington, PA 16142.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, September 11, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 12, 2023 in St. Mary’s Church, 124 N. Beaver St., New Castle, with Rev. Ben Barr, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Union Township.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 10 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.