Mary Blasko, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary (Crisan) Blasko, 96, formerly of S. Buhl Farm Drive, Hermitage, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in her home.

Mrs. Blasko was born October 12, 1924, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Eli and Mary (Gromen) Crisan.

She was a 1942 graduate of Farrell High School and attended Westminster College, New Wilmington, where she studied art.

She was employed as a freelance display artist throughout the Shenango Valley. She began her career setting up displays and doing window trimmings at many local retail stores.

Mary was a member of the former St. John Romanian Church, Hermitage.

A skilled artist, she enjoyed painting, especially tole painting and knitting. She also loved reading and working on crossword puzzles.

Her husband, Michael Blasko, whom she married May 4, 1947, passed away September 27, 2003.

She is survived by two daughters, Michael Anne Silverthorn and her husband Charles, of Salineville, Ohio and Mary Muszik and her husband Robert, whom she made her home in Sharon; two sons, Eric Blasko and his wife Terri, of Hermitage, and Jon Blasko, of Sharon; also surviving are six grandchildren, Ethan Silverthorn, Elissa Wilson, Eli Blasko, Jon Muszik and Brianna Monsman and two great-grandchildren, Beckett and Griffin Wilson.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by two brothers, Emil and Eli “Lee” Crisan.

All services are private.

Interment: St. John Orthodox Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.