Mary Barber, Wheatland, PA

WHEATLAND, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Barber, 91, a longtime resident of Wheatland passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, July 15, 2020, in Clepper Manor CCRC, Sharon.

Mrs. Barber was born May 16, 1929, in Sharpsville, a daughter of the late Gregorio and Philomena (Ricci) Ranelli.

A homemaker, Mary dedicated her life to caring for her family and their home. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, especially while reminiscing and telling stories of her fond childhood memories and the ‘good old days.’

Mary was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell and often enjoyed watching the daily mass on her television.

Her husband of 42 years, Anthony J. Barber, Sr., whom she married August 25, 1954, passed away December 3, 1996.

She is survived by a daughter, Susan (Sam) Rado, Farrell; two sons, Anthony (Traci) Barber, Jr., Hermitage and Darrin (Tracy) Barber, Bethel Park, Pennsylvania; six grandchildren, Sammy, Jonathan (Jen) and Dayinera Rado, Stephanie Roshala and Lindsey and Jordan Barber and two great-grandchildren, Anthony and Sammi Rado.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mary was preceded in death by four sisters, Yolanda DelMonaco, Frances Viselli, Annie Costik and Lucy Porter and three brothers, Rocco, Joseph and Domenick Ranelli.

The family would like to thank the staff of Clepper Manor CCRC for their exceptional kindness and care, especially while facing the difficulties of the pandemic.

A private funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Interment: St. Anthony Cemetery, Hermitage.