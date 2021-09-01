Mary “Babs” Davis, Sharon, PA



SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary “Babs” Davis died on Saturday, August 28, 2021, of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. She left this world peacefully, surrounded by family.

Babs was born on September 24, 1938, in Courtney, Pennsylvania, the daughter of George and Mildred (Leach) Mountain.

She graduated from Monongahela High School in 1956 and then from Presbyterian University Hospital School of Nursing in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in 1959.

She met her husband, Gordon F. Davis of Pittsburgh, at a University of Pittsburgh Sigma Chi fraternity party. They were married in February of 1959 after Gordon graduated and moved to Virginia, where Gordon completed military training at Fort Eustis.

Babs worked in the Psychiatric Department of Riverside Hospital in Newport News and later at Bayberry Psychiatric Hospital in Hampton. In 1961, the couple returned to the Pittsburgh area where they started their family.

The family relocated to Sharon in 1966 when Gordon accepted a position with Sawhill Tubular Products. For several years Babs was employed part time in the offices of Dr. Woodings and Dr. Stoudt, while also raising three daughters and working toward a college degree. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Slippery Rock University in 1979 with a bachelor’s degree in Education for Public School Nursing. Babs substituted in several school districts before accepting a nursing position in the Farrell District. She received a grant to write and implement a K – 12 comprehensive and sequential health program from 1978 -1982. Babs then accepted a school nurse position in Sharon High School, where she was involved in many school activities. As the Sophomore Class Advisor, she initiated an annual overnight retreat known as IALAC (I am Loveable and Capable). This involved programs and speakers to encourage self-confidence and to discourage negative behaviors such as drug and alcohol abuse. Babs implemented student assistance, peer facilitating and other educational programs throughout the district. She also conducted presentations to other school administrators and faculty regarding these programs at Sharon High School.

At the end of her tenure at Sharon High School Babs became associated with Psychological Counseling and Consulting Services as a Psychological Assistant. This allowed her to meet the criteria required to sit for the Psychology Licensing Exam. During this time, she also provided bereavement counseling for children who had lost loved ones, sponsored by Sharon Regional Health Systems. She continued bereavement counseling for many years.

In 1995, Babs received a Master of Arts in Counseling Psychology from Slippery Rock University. She was licensed as a psychologist in Pennsylvania and opened a private practice, Davis Psychological Services, where she practiced for more than 20 years.

For more than 43 years and continuing through her death, Babs participated in the Nurses’ Health Study through Harvard Medical School and the TH Channing School of Public Health.

Babs has been active in the First Presbyterian Church of Sharon. She was a long-time member and past president of the Sharon Rotary Club and the College Club of Sharon. She served on two boards in the community. Babs enjoyed volunteering at the Public Library in Sharon and reading to second graders at Musser Elementary School, which she did for seventeen years.

As a devoted wife and mother, Babs valued spending time with her family and pets. She enjoyed traveling and looked forward to the yearly family vacation to the Outer Banks in North Carolina. She and Gordon traveled in the United States and abroad – France, Great Britain, Spain, and Thailand. Traveling with friends brought them joy and many funny stories over the years.

Babs loved all kinds of games and puzzles, especially jigsaw and crossword puzzles. Her favorite games were Bridge, Gin, and Dominoes. She also liked to read.

Babs is survived by three daughters, Tami Davis Entabi, of Alexandria, Virginia, Teri Davis Boldt (Bryce), of Scottsdale, Arizona and Kristen Davis (David Bivins), of Brooklyn, New York; as well as six grandchildren, Hilmi and Sammy Entabi, Brodie and Bergen Boldt, Arlo Bivins and Vernon Farmer.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Leona Spencer.

Babs left a legacy of a life well-lived, serving family and helping others. In honor of her life, the family asks friends and family to consider donations to the Sharon Public Library, 11 N. Sharpsville Ave., Sharon, Pennsylvania 16146 and/or the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, 2599 Broadway Rd., Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148.

There will be no calling hours due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The family is planning a private memorial celebration.

Arrangements are being made by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.