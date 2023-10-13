JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Musial, 64, of Jefferson Township, passed away surrounded by family on Sunday evening, October 8, 2023, in UPMC Passavant Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Mary Ann was born on December 16, 1958, in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late John and Rose (Nezolyk) Lopushanski.

She was a 1976 graduate of Greensburg Salem High School and became a registered nurse after studying at Sharon Regional Medical Center School of Nursing. She later earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Penn State Shenango Campus.

Mary Ann provided excellent care as a surgical nurse at Sharon Regional Medical Center and later retired from UPMC Horizon Hospital, Greenville. She was a member of the Senior Center, Greenville, and the Buhl Club and Train Club, both in Sharon.

Mary Ann and her husband loved to walk the boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland. She enjoyed Yahtzee, sudoku, and crossword puzzles. Mary Ann’s family will most miss the countless evenings playing cards after a meal of pizza and ice cream. She will be remembered for her intelligence, witty personality, and ability to talk to anyone. She will always be everyone’s “Favorite Aunt Mare”.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Kenneth Robert Musial, whom she married on August 13, 1983; a sister, Lori Alcock and her husband Eric, Tampa, Florida; a sister-in-law, Barb Charsar and her partner Michael Richter, Jamestown, Pennsylvania; a nephew, Ryan Charsar and his partner Grace Jones, Jamestown, Pennsylvania; a niece, Brittany Charsar and her husband Alec McGinley, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and two great-nephews, Henry Charsar-McGinley and Briar Charsar. She will be sorely missed.

In keeping with Mary Ann’s wishes, all services are private.

The family entrusted J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. with the arrangements.

