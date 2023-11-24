SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann (Mack) Marley, 89, formerly of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at St. Paul’s Senior Living Community, Greenville.

Mary Ann was born on October 24, 1934, in Pittsburgh, daughter of Mary and Frank Baran and she was also fostered by Mary and George Kvocak.

Mary Ann graduated from Sharon High School in 1952 and she was a member of St. Adalbert’s Catholic Church, Farrell.

She married William “Red” Mack on November 29, 1958 and they were married for over 41 years until his passing in 2000. She later married Kenneth Marley on October 12, 2002 and they were married until his passing in 2015.

Mary Ann was proud to be one of the first keypunch operators at the Sharon Westinghouse Electric Corp. Over the course of her life, she also assisted her first husband with their business “Mack Sales,” worked at D’Onofrio’s Food Center, and fondly cared for many children through the Community Counseling Center of Mercer County.

Mary Ann was first and foremost a proud and loving mother. She was considered the mother that everyone wished they had. Her beautiful home was always filled with family and friends. She hosted legendary pool parties every weekend in the summer and thought nothing of cooking for 20 or more people who randomly showed up to swim.

Mary Ann was loved as a Girl Scout leader, positively influencing the course of many girls’ lives. She was active in the PTA and the American Heart Association, and she assisted at the polls during elections in Mercer County. Mary Ann had many interests, including decorating her home, making unique arts and crafts, bowling, going to the beach, and watching crime and mystery stories. Nobody could beat her at Scrabble, and she was affectionately known as the “Scrabble Queen.” Mary Ann especially loved every moment spent with her grandchildren and great-grandson.

Mary Ann is survived by two daughters, Sandy Hetrick (Chris), Wilmington, Delaware and Sue Thrappas (Nick), Kingsville, Maryland; a son, Bill Mack, Jr., Franklin, Pennsylvania and Vicky “Roomie” Cwycyshyn, Pleasant Ridge, Michigan whom she considered a third daughter; also surviving are two brothers, Michael Baran, Sharpsville and Paul Baran (Elizabeth), Austintown, Ohio; a sister, Judi Collins, Farrell; two sisters-in-law, Joanne Allen (Dr. Jack), Allison Park, Pennsylvania and Edna Mack, Hermitage; six grandchildren, Nicole Jobe (Rich), Renee Hetrick (fiancé, Matt Tyer), Sophia and Annette Thrappas and Graham and Jillian Cwycyshyn; a great-grandson, Cameron Jobe; two Goddaughters, Vicki Achenbach and Gina DiFuccia; many incredible nieces and nephews and many awesome and wonderful friends.

In addition to her parents and two husbands, Mary Ann was preceded in death by a sister, Camille Gianoglio.

The family would like to thank the staff of St. Paul’s Heritage and The Villas for the incredible care provided to Mary Ann during her seven years living there. A special thank you goes out to the staff of Willows A and Gentiva Hospice for the love and compassion shown to Mary Ann during her final days. She was blessed to be surrounded by a second family at all times.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to either the Mental Health Association of Mercer County, 319 Stambaugh Ave., Sharon PA 16146; or to St. Paul’s Senior Living Community, 339 E. Jamestown Rd., Greenville PA 16125.

Family and friends will be received from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

A Celebration of Mary Ann’s Life will be held at 10:30 a.m., in the funeral home, with Rev. Bill Rudge officiating. A luncheon in honor of Mary Ann will be held directly following the service.

Interment: St. Adalbert Cemetery, Hermitage.

