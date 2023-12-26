SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Jones, 82, of Sharpsville passed away unexpectedly Saturday morning, December 23, 2023, in her home.

Mrs. Jones was born April 17, 1941, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Louis and Mary (Polochak) Bornes and graduated from Sharpsville High School in 1959.

A homemaker, Mary Ann dedicated her life to caring for her family and their home, especially her son, Patrick Jones.

An avid traveler, she enjoyed taking trips to Europe with her husband, especially to Germany which they visited often. Mary Ann also took great pride in her lawn, loved to cook for family and friends, and cherished her schnauzer, Chloe.

Her husband, Ralph H. “Rip” Jones, whom she married May 31, 1959, preceded her in death August 20, 2005.

Mary Ann is survived by two sons, Michael A. Jones (fiancé, Vicki Duffy), New Wilmington, and Patrick J. Jones, Sharpsville.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary Ann was preceded in death by a son, James J. Jones; and three brothers, Louis, Dick, and Alan Bornes.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 29, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Funeral service will be held immediately following at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Interment: Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage.

