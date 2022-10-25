HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann (DuBois) Neider, of Hermitage, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh after a brief illness. She was 83.

Mrs. Neider was born January 27, 1939, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Peter M. and Elizabeth (Herrmann) DuBois.

She was a 1957 graduate of Hickory High School, Hermitage.

A dedicated wife and mother, Mary Ann had previously worked at the former Shenango Furnace Co, Sharpsville. Later in life, she was employed as the school secretary at the former Notre Dame Parochial Grade School for over 20 years, retiring in 2008.

She was a member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage where she served as a past Eucharistic Minister.

Mary Ann had a deep love for her family and loved family gatherings and attending her children’s and grandchildren’s activities. She also enjoyed her card club, reading and traveling, especially to Niagara Falls, Canada.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Richard Neider, Sr. whom she married on September 23, 1961; four daughters, Cynthia (Gary) Dalessandro, Sharpsville, Cathy Cathcart, Hermitage, Patricia Sherman, Sharpsville and Laura Coy, Chagrin Falls, Ohio; a son Richard (Janice) Neider, Jr., Hermitage; eleven grandchildren, Dr. Cristen Dalessandro (Adam Cardenas), Brianna Dalessandro, Daniel and Nicholas Cathcart, Nathan Sherman, Anna, Abby and Adam Coy, Nicole, Jennifer and Richard Neider, III; and one great-grandchild, Sage Cardenas. Also surviving are two sisters, Carol Bennington, Sharpsville and Elizabeth Valetich, Hermitage; and a brother, Peter M. DuBois, Youngstown, Ohio.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Foundation, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 27, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022 in the funeral home, with Rev. Richard Allen, officiating.

Entombment: St. Rose Cemetery Mausoleum, Hermitage.