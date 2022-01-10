YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Black, 74, of Masury, Ohio, passed away surrounded by family Friday evening, January 7, 2022, in UPMC Hamot Hospital, Erie, following a brief illness.

Mary Ann was born December 29, 1947, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Michael Ferencik and Velma (Regal) DeLong.

She was raised in Sharon and attended Sharon schools.

A homemaker, Mary Ann dedicated her life to caring for her six children and their home. Later in life, she worked as a residential cleaning lady for several local clients.

A devoted mother and grandmother, Mary Ann cherished the time she was able to spend with her family. Being a mother of six, grandmother of 29 and great-grandmother of 27 was seen as her greatest accomplishment in life, and she took much pride in the close-knit relationships all of them keep to this day. She enjoyed shopping, lunch dates with her children and grandchildren and decorating her home. Mary Ann loved spending time with her dog, Murray, and staying in touch with her dear friends.

Mary Ann is survived by three daughters, Cynthia Smith (Glenn), Brookfield, Ohio; April Flynn (fiancé, David Coxson), Hubbard, Ohio and Melissa Yourchisin (Joseph), Concord, North Carolina; two sons, James Flynn, Sharon; and Shawn Flynn (fiancé, Carrie Stishan), Cortland, Ohio; two step-daughters, Kathy Rankin (Terry), Masury, Ohio and Lisa Tronicke (William), Bradenton, Florida; three sisters, Barb Wheeler (Ron), Wheatland; Patricia Edgell (Walt), Canton, Ohio; Edith “Bunny” Gilbert, of Michigan; four brothers, John Ferencik (Charlene), Canton, Ohio; Michael Ferencik (Sandy), Sharpsville; Joseph Ferencik (Hope Ann), Transfer; and Gary Ferencik (Jeraldine), Sharpsville; a sister-in-law, Lisa Ferencik, Sharon; 29 grandchildren with one-on-the-way and 27 great-grandchildren with-one-on-the-way and her beloved dog, Murray.

In addition to her parents, Mary Ann was preceded in death by her two former spouses, Edward Flynn and Robert Gaines; a daughter, Jamie Flynn; a grandson, Robert Flynn; two great-grandsons, Kolson Confer and Layden Thomas; two brothers, David Ferencik and Jack Vanord and a nephew, Jason Ferencik.

Calling hours will be 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, January 13, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

In keeping with her wishes, the funeral service will be held privately.

Interment: Brookfield Twp. Cemetery, Brookfield, Ohio.