SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Biro of Sharon died peacefully Friday evening January 28, 2022 with family at her side. She was 85.



She was a devoted wife and loving mother who during her long life demonstrated the importance of God, family, a respect for life and a willingness to compromise.



Mrs. Biro was born in Sharpsville March 3, 1935. Her parents were Edward J. and Irene G. (Reardon) Wrynn.



Mary Ann graduated from Sharon High School in 1954.



Her employment history included work at the former Packard Electric Plant Warren, Ohio and the former Westinghouse Plant in Sharon.



On February 16, 1957 she married Joseph M. Biro of Farrell. The couple had and raised four children.



Mary Ann had many passions. She was an avid reader. Her favorites were books on historical events, biographies and politics. She loved all genres of music, art and performance. She shared her passions with her children encouraging each to learn a musical instrument, discover the wonder and the power of words.



Mary Ann’s volunteer work was extensive. She was a volunteer for admissions and escort at the former Sharon General Hospital. She worked with the committee responsible for organizing the hospital’s annual fundraiser “The Charity Ball”. She was a committee person for putting together her alma mater’s Sharon H.S. Class of 1954 reunions.

Travel and family vacations were “a must”. Her travels included a life-long dream, visiting her ancestral homeland Ireland in the 1990’s.



Mary Ann is survived by her husband Joseph M. Biro, Sr., Sharon; a daughter and son-in-law, Mary Bridget and Edmund J. Gursky, Sr., Austintown, Ohio; her two sons, Joseph M. Biro, Jr., Hermitage and Kevin E. Biro and his wife Anita, Hudson, Ohio and a son-in-law, Jan Labota, Kinsman, Ohio.

There are six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren: Edmund J. Gursky Jr., his two children Edmund lll and Leona, Austintown, Ohio; Nicholas M. Gursky, his wife Renee (Gill) and their children, Anna and Benjamin, Wake Forest, North Carolina; Aaron M. Biro, Youngstown, Ohio; Rachel C. Biro, Nashville, Tennessee; Jennifer L. Biro, Minturn, Colorado and Courtney M. (Biro) Cavanaugh, West Middlesex. She is also survived by two nieces and a wealth of cousins and friends.

In addition to her parents, Mary Ann was preceded in death by her daughter, Sheila Ann Labota on January 19, 2021 and her sister, Micheline Wrynn Shuster.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial offerings be made to any or all of the following: St. Joseph’s Church, 79 Case Ave., Sharon; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, online at stjude.org; or Boy’s Town.

In keeping with Mary Ann’s wishes, there will be no calling hours.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 8, 2022 in St. Joseph Church, Sharon, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.