Mary Alice “Miff” Haley, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Alice “Miff” Haley, 94, of New Castle passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021, in her residence.

Mary Alice was born June 5, 1927, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Herman and Mary Alice (Miller) Byler.

A 1945 graduate of Union High School, she previously attended a one-room schoolhouse located on Harbor Edinsburg Road until the 6th grade.

Mary Alice was employed as a clerk-cashier for Thrifty Market for 25 years and later as a pharmacy tech with Medical Arts Center Pharmacy for 14 years.

A lifelong member of the Kings Chapel United Methodist Church until its closing, Mary Alice was active in the church outreach committee and sang in the choir for many years. Additionally, she was one of the founding members of the card club, KC Kennagers.

Mary Alice had unwavering faith in the Lord and belief in the power of prayer. She read her Bible daily.

Mary Alice enjoyed watching television, most notably Jeopardy, Atlanta Braves baseball games and Blue Bloods. She also enjoyed completing jigsaw puzzles and taking drives on back roads to the Pennsylvania mountains and Lake Erie.

Her husband, Robert “Bob” Haley, whom she married on September 26, 1953, preceded her in death on October 11, 1994.

She is survived by two daughters, Lillian (Roy) Blackford, whom was also her main caregiver and Jacline Bailey; nine grandchildren, Vicki (Tom) Bulisco, Fred (Missy) Herr, Joanne Doolin, Melissa Houston, Johnna Zona, Katelynn Zona and her fiancé Mark, Dan Maggi, Amanda McFrederick, and Mike Haley II; 13 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Nancy Baker and Jean Rogan. A loving aunt Miff to her niece, Kathy (Lew) Dewberry and nephew, Henry (Carole) Schell; she also leaves many additional loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews; and special friends, Linda C. and Marilyn G.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary Alice was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathy Houston-Zona; two sons, Danny and Michael “Toad” Haley; a grandson, Dylan Haley; a sister, Anna (Clarence) Schell; a brother, Herman “Bud” Byler and a brother-in-law, Frank Randy.

Calling hours will be 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, September 3 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Memorial service will be 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. Friday, in the funeral home, with Rev. Jody Barron Smith, officiating.

