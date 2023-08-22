HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary A. (Skiljo) Baron, 96, of Hermitage passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at Redstone Highlands, Greensburg, Pennsylvania.



Mary was born on February 17, 1927, in Farrell, the youngest of four children to the late Frank and Anna (Vukovic) Skiljo.

She was blessed to have two sisters, Eva (Skiljo) Matune and Mildred (Skiljo) Novak; and one brother, Matthew Skiljo; all of whom preceded her in death.

On May 4, 1957, she married Joseph P. Baron at St. Anthony’s Church in Farrell, Pennsylvania; they were blessed with 62 years of marriage until his passing on April 6, 2020.

Mary was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She took great pride in caring for her home and family.

A devout Catholic, she prayed the Rosary daily. Mary was a member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage, where she was a member of the Ladies Guild and volunteered in the library and cafeteria of the parochial grade school. Mary also enjoyed cooking and baking. She hosted many Sunday family dinners and holiday gatherings.

Mary will be remembered for her unwavering faith, kindness, generosity, compassion, and warm heart, but most of all, for always putting others’ needs before her own.



Surviving are her two daughters, Paula Rummell, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Marian LeJeune and her husband, Tom, of Volant; two sons, Gary Baron, of Sarasota, Florida, and Brian Baron and his wife, Christy, of Murrysville, Pennsylvania; nine grandchildren, Gregory Horne, Peter Horne and his wife, Erica, Megan Wimmer and her husband, Drew, Michael LeJeune and his wife, Kat, Tyler Baron, Cameron Baron, Sarah Baron, Nathan Baron, and Nicholas Baron; four great-grandchildren, Kennedy Horne, Peter Michael Horne, Paxton Wimmer, and Eva Wimmer. Mary is also survived by many nieces and nephews.



We have been blessed to have such a loving mother, GRAN, and friend in our lives. She will be dearly missed.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Mercer County Area Agency on Aging, Inc., 133 N. Pitt St., Mercer, PA 16137.

There will be no calling hours.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m. Friday August 25, 2023 in the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Rd., Hermitage, with Rev. Glenn Whitman, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.