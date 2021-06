Mary A. Buglak, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary A. Buglak, formerly of Hermitage, passed away peacefully at Noon on Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Oakdale, Pennsylvania. She was 92.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

Funeral Mass will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Hermitage.