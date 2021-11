SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marvin Leo Gibbs, Sr., 100, of Sharon, passed away Saturday morning, November 20, 2021.

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. 12:00 Noon on Saturday, November 27, 2021, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

A funeral service will be held immediately following, at 12:00 Noon, in the funeral home.

Interment will take place at Morefield Cemetery, Hermitage.