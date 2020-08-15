Martin Gross, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Martin Gross, 92, of Hermitage, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020, in his home.

Mr. Gross was born April 5, 1928, in Krndiza Croatia, a son of the late Martin and Katharina (Grossibe) Gross and attended schools in Croatia.

He is survived by his wife, Anna Gross, whom he married January 20, 1951 in Austria. They then moved to Germany in 1953 and immigrated to the United States in 1957.

Martin was employed more than 30 years, in the blast furnace department of Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant, retiring in 1990. Previously he worked for National Gas Company.

Martin was a member of St. Anthony’s Church, Sharon, where he was involved in many of the church’s activities. He was a member of the Apollo Maennerchor Club, Sharon.

He is also survived by two nieces and a nephew.

In addition to his parents, Martin was preceded in death by a sister, Katharina Beinhardt; a brother, Frank Gross.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony’s Church, 804 Idaho Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 19 in St. Anthony’s Church, Sharon, with Reverend Matthew Ruyechan, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment: Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 17, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: