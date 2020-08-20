Martha Yankus, Painsville Township, Ohio

PAINSVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Yankus, 90, of Painesville Township, Ohio, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, August 18, 2020, following an extended illness.

Mrs. Yankus was born September 11, 1929, in Farrell, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Andrew William and Elizabeth Marie Flack.

She graduated from Farrell High School and also earned a degree in Elementary Education from Youngstown State University.

Martha retired from the Mahoning County Department of Jobs and Family Services, where she worked as a caseworker and trainer.

She enjoyed keeping up with current events and read several newspapers daily. Martha loved working on jigsaw puzzles, shopping and eating out. She was an avid Walt Disney World fan and resided in Orlando, Florida, following her retirement.

She was devoted to the Virgin Mary and regularly attended mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, in Orlando.

Martha was married to the late Peter W. Yankus for 60 years and he preceded her in death on September 17, 2018.

She is survived by a daughter, Marie LaFrance and her husband Carl, of Concord, Ohio; three grandchildren, Elaine (Frank) Costanzo, Roger (Hannah) LaFrance and Carleigh (Ross) LaFrance; four great-grandchildren, Dominic, John, Michael and Grace; two sisters, Joanne Daverio and Delores Cugino and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Martha was preceded in death by a son, John Yankus and three sisters, Madge Bicek-Andreolette, Irene Williams and Betty Glennan.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association online at act.alz.org/donate; or the March of Dimes online marchofdimes.org.

Due current social restriction and health concerns, all services will be held privately. A memorial gathering may be scheduled at a later date.

Interment: St. Anne’s Cemetery

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

