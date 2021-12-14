ENON VALLEY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Viola “Vi” Gittings DiCarlo, 87, of Enon Valley, formerly of New Castle, passed away Monday evening, December 13, 2021, in Franciscan Manor.

Mrs. DiCarlo was born March 30, 1934, in New Castle, a daughter of Reginald and Martha (Howard) Gittings.

After attending the former St. Mary’s Parochial Grade School, she graduated from New Castle High School in 1951.

Primarily a homemaker, Vi dedicated her life to caring for her husband, children and their home.

Additionally, she worked as an Avon representative for several years.

An exceptional cook and seamstress, she was also an avid reader and loved spending time in her vegetable and flower gardens.

Vi was of the Catholic faith and a former member of St. Rose Catholic Church, Darlington Township.

Her husband of 55 years, John DiCarlo, whom she married June 12, 1954, preceded her in death January 28, 2010.

Vi is survived by three sons, John “Jack” DiCarlo (Theresa) of Miami, Florida, Bruce DiCarlo of South Beaver Township and Reggie DiCarlo, formerly of Enon Valley; two daughters, Sheila Kagan (Howard), San Antonio, Texas and Karen Lawrence, of Oakdale, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Daniel, Patrick, Chelsea, Samuel and Dustin; three great-grandchildren, Linus, Maddox and Heartley. Also surviving is a lifelong, dear friend, Dot Pape of New Castle and a brother, Michael Gittings (Clara) of New Jersey.

In addition to her parents and husband, Vi was preceded in death by a brother, John Gittings and a sister, Mary Ann Mulcahy.

The family would like to thank the staff, aides and volunteers of Franciscan Manor, Advanced Hospice, Beaver Valley Nursing and Rehab, Home Instead and Meals on Wheels.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Beaver County Cancer and Heart Association, 3582 Brodhead Road #201, Monaca, PA 15061.

Calling hour will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 18, 2021, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 West Falls Street, New Castle.

A funeral service will be immediately following at 11:00 a.m., in the funeral home.

Interment will take place in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Union Township.