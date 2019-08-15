Martha Shadley, Hermitage, PA – Obituary

August 9, 2019

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Shadley of Hermitage passed away at 11:40 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019, in St. Paul’s Home, Greenville.  She was 88. 

Mrs. Shadley was born December 3, 1930, in Hickory Township, a daughter of the late Andrew and Anna (Kmet) Kosty.  She was a lifelong area resident and a 1948 graduate of Hickory High School. 

Her husband, Joseph E. Shadley, whom she married October 24, 1953, passed away December 27, 1983. 

She was employed as a legal secretary after raising her children. 

A homemaker, Martha was a longtime member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage. 

She was an accomplished seamstress and cook, enjoyed crocheting and was a voracious reader. 

Surviving are: a daughter, Lori Shadley, of Orlando, Florida; a son, Gregory Shadley, of Washington, D.C.; one grandson, Kyle Shadley-White and his wife Sarah, of Cincinnati, Ohio; and two great grandsons, Cole White and Evan White; a sister-in-law, Kathy Kosty, of West Middlesex; and several nieces and nephews. 

Besides her parents and husband, Martha was preceded in death by a brother, John Kosty; and three sisters, Ann Kimball, Olga Brenick and Irene Vasil. 

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the American Brain Tumor Association (abta.org); or to a charity of the donor’s choice. 

There are no calling hours.   

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, in the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage, with The Very Rev. Richard J. Allen, E.V., pastor, as celebrant. 

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory Inc.

