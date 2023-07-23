SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Martha McCutcheon, 62, of Sharpsville, passed Friday evening, July 21, 2023, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Martha was born on October 1, 1960, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Julius and Myrtle (Blair) Caracci.

A lifelong area resident, she was a 1978 graduate of Sharpsville High School.

She was a longtime employee of Victor Printing, Inc., Sharon.

Martha was of the Catholic faith and was a ladies auxiliary member at the VFW, Post #6404 and the American Legion, Post #162, both in Sharpsville.

She was an exceptional cook, especially baking, earning her the name “Bread Lady.” Martha had a kind soul and was a caretaker for many of her ill family members. Additionally, she enjoyed bowling.

Her husband, John “Denny” McCutcheon, whom she married on December 5, 1987; passed away on April 15, 2017.

She is survived by a daughter, Lori Benton and her husband, Michael, of Sharpsville; two sons, Shawn Taylor and his wife, Staci, of Cecil, Pennsylvania and Ryan McCutcheon of Seattle, Washington; a stepson, Damon McCutcheon and his wife, Sarah, of Seattle; two grandchildren, Mia and Benjamin Taylor; two sisters, Judy Soloski of Farrell, Josephine Brown of Kansas City, Kansas and several nieces and nephews, including Joe Chiavazza and his wife, Lisa and their children, Joanne and her Godson, Anthony.

In addition to her parents and husband, Martha was preceded in death by four sisters, Joanne Chiavazza, Eugena Caracci, Mary Ann Kennedy, Julia Dever and a brother, Charles Toten.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Sharpsville Volunteer Fire Department, 214 West Main Street, Sharpsville, PA 16150.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 26, 2023 and 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 27, 2023, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at mcgoniglefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, in the funeral home, with Reverend James Reardon, officiating.

Interment will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

