Martha “Jean” Wiesen, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Martha “Jean” Wiesen, 91, of Sharon passed away Saturday evening, February 6, 2021, in Clepper Manor CCRC.

Mrs. Wiesen was born November 14, 1929, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Fern (Kerr) Brest.

She graduated from Sharon High School in 1947.

Primarily a homemaker, Jean also worked part-time at several retail stores throughout her life.

Jean was a member of St. Joseph Church and the Women’s Auxiliary of American Legion Post 299, both Sharon.

An avid reader, she also enjoyed needlepoint and completing crossword and jigsaw puzzles.

Her beloved husband of 67 years, Joseph J. Wiesen, whom she married May 27, 1950, preceded her in death March 12, 2017.

She is survived by a daughter, Jeanne (Sam) Hevener of Richfield, Ohio; five grandchildren, Matthew, Shannon, Taylor, Melanie and Zachary Wiesen and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and mother, Jean was preceded in death by two sons, Joseph T. and James M. Wiesen; two sisters and two brothers.

Due to concerns presented by the Covid-19 virus, all services will be held privately.

Entombment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



