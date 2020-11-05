Martha J. Higgins, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Martha J. Higgins, 66, of Sharon passed away Monday, November 02, 2020, in her home.

Mrs. Higgins was born February 18, 1954, in Good Water, Alabama, a daughter of the late Ed and Veola (Holloway) Odem.

A homemaker, Martha was a member of Community Baptist Church, Farrell.

Martha enjoyed playing Bingo and cooking. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She was also a member at the VFW Post #5286.

Martha is survived by two daughters, Yolanda (Ernest) Brooks, of Sharon, and Katina (Derek Cheeks) Higgins, of Frederick, Maryland; a son, Lamont Higgins, of Sharon; a sister, Elnora Laney; two brothers, Fred Lewis Odem, and Ed (Rita) Odem, Jr., all of Farrell; six grandchildren, Essence, Ebony, E’Honesty, E’Leyah, DeVaughn, and Tradale; a godson, Lyndale; a goddaughter and niece, Kim Odem; life-long partner, Robert Gilmore; and a host of family, friends, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy Higgins; two sisters, Gloria Cooper and Thelma Scales; six brothers, John L. Odem, James Odem, Samuel D. Odem, Tommy Odem, Theodor Odem, and Billy Wayne Odem; two grandchildren, Dawaylin and Baby Boy.

In keeping with Martha’s wishes there will be no calling hours or service.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



