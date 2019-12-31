Martha E. Krizancic, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Martha E. Krizancic, 88, of Hermitage, passed away Friday morning, December 27, 2019, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Krizancic was born May 7, 1931, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Andrew and Anna (Bandzak) Dzurinda.

She was a lifelong area resident and a member of Sharon High School’s graduating class of 1949 and later attended Penn State Shenango Campus.

Martha was employed at the former Sharon Transformer Divivsion of Westinghouse Electric Corporation for more than 32 years in the production, traffic, shop and the Reynolds Plant in Greenville.

Following an early retirement, she helped her husband John, who established “Marjon Records and Recording Service.” They traveled throughout the United States when John’s orchestra performed at various functions and attended many festivals.

Martha married John T. Krizancic on April 23, 1955 and they were devoted spouses for 54 years.

Martha was also a devoted member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Hermitage, where she taught Sunday school, was on church council, was a member of the Dorcas Ladies Auxiliary, was a communion assistant and the coordinator of the former AAL (Aid Assn. for Lutherans) which is now Thrivent Financial. With the help of her husband, John and her church family, they raised thousands of dollars to help people and organizations who needed financial aid.

In addition to being a member of Thrivent Financial, she was a member of GBU (Greater Financial Union of Pittsburgh) and Slovene National Benefit Society, Lodge #31 of Sharon.

Martha along with her husband John, loved the “Wonderful World of Polka and Tamburitza Music” and dedicated their lives to recording, performing, producing and preserving it.

She enriched the lives of many of her family and friends. Her memory will be cherished forever by those who loved her.

She leaves many beloved nieces, nephews and relatives, Susan and Robert Krizancic, Michelle Radon, Joseph and Fran Krizancic, Ruth Toth, Elaine Germadnik, Myron Jones, Evelyn Masello, Elizabeth Woodring, Thomas, Joseph, Mary Ann and Ann Dovutovich, Alice Krizancic, Stephen, Tod and Mathew Dzurinda, Lori Terpak and their families.

In addition to her parents and beloved husband, Martha was preceded in death by two brothers, Albert and Robert Dzurinda.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3325 Morefield Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be 9:00 – 11:00 a.m., until the time of the service, Saturday, January 4, in Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Hermitage.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 4, in the church with Rev. Gary Nelson, pastor, officiating.

Interment will be in Holy Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

