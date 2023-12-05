BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marlene Mataruski, 75, of Brookfield, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, December 5, 2023, in the Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House, Poland, Ohio.

Ms. Mataruski was born on August 8, 1948, in Farrell, a daughter of the late John and Martha (Raykovich) Mataruski.

She was a 1966 graduate of Farrell High School and became a registered nurse in 1971, following her studies at Sharon General Hospital. Two years later, Marlene attended Trumbull Memorial Hospital School of Anesthesia, where she became a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist. She ultimately earned her master’s degree from Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland.

Marlene retired from St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Youngstown, Ohio. Throughout her career, she touched the lives of countless patients and created many lifelong friendships among her colleagues and students.

A true “Green Thumb,” Marlene’s knowledge of plants was unmatched. Friends could count on Marlene for gardening insight. “Her advice saved many ill plants from the garbage.” She was known for her beautiful African Violets and Christmas Cacti.

Additionally, she enjoyed watching soap operas and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Marlene was a lifelong member of St. Anthony’s Church, Sharon.

She is survived by an uncle, George Dobrozdravich, Sharon; and several cousins.

In addition to her parents, Marlene was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Elliot.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery, C/O St. Anthony’s Church, 804 Idaho St., Sharon, PA 16146.

Calling hour will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday, December 8, 2023 in the Chapel of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Hermitage. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, in the chapel, with Rev. Glenn Whitman, officiating.

Interment: Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.