SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mark T. Fiscus, 62, of Sharpsville, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Youngstown, Ohio.

Mark was born January 15, 1960, in Sharon, a son of the late Leo and Elizabeth (Mesere) Fiscus.

He was a graduate of Hickory High School.

He was employed as a security guard at local hospitals and nursing homes.

Mark was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sharon.

He faithfully read the newspaper daily. Mark was also a fan of professional wrestling (WWE) and the Beatles.

He is survived by his fiancé, Corrine St. John; a brother, Allen Fiscus and his wife Claudia and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Mark was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Fiscus.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Life-NWPA, 80 East Silver St, Suite 400, Sharon, PA 16146.

There will be a graveside service at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022 in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, officiating.

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.