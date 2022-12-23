SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mark S. Young, 60, of Sewickley, Pennsylvania, passed away with family at his side Tuesday afternoon, December 20, 2022, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Mark was born June 21, 1962, in Sharon, a son of Frederick A. and Marie J. (Fuoco) Young.

After graduating from Sharon High School, he completed an Associate’s Degree at the ITT Technical Institute in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mark was currently employed as a senior estimator at the TEDCO Construction Corporation in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

Devout in his faith, Mark was a member of Orchard Hill Church in Wexford, Pennsylvania, where he served as an active committee member of the church Mosaic Group and Usher Team. He had a strong faith and always saw the good in all things.

A very devoted, caring and terrific father, he supported his son in all his endeavors and loved actively attending all of his son’s local and in-state swim meets and trials. Mark was well-loved by all who knew him and was an all-around ‘great guy’ who never hesitated to offer a helping hand. The ultimate entertainer, he enjoyed grilling out by his pool with friends and family and whether one-on-one with guests or in a crowd, his playful sense of humor always brought a smile or two.

Mark was a member of his small neighborhood band, being a lead singer had always been a dream of his.

He will be fondly remembered for all that he was.

Mark is survived by his son, Marcus L. Young of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; his mother, Marie J. Young of Hermitage; former spouse, Marybeth Boris Young of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Erlene Young (Debbie) of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and Julie Kochera (Steve) of Hermitage; two brothers, Fred Young of Bakersfield, California and Scott Young of Sharon and several nieces and nephews.

Mark was preceded in death by his father, Fred A. Young.

Calling hours will be 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E State Street, Sharon.

In keeping with his wishes, the funeral service will be held privately.

Entombment, St. Rose Mausoleum, Hermitage.

