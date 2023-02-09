NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mark Richard Bauder, 88, of New Castle, previously of Ellwood City, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in Butler Memorial Hospital.

Mr. Bauder was born November 4, 1934, in Ellwood City, a son of the late Walter and Mary (Teece) Bauder and was a graduate of Milton Hershey High School.

Mark owned and operated his own home construction business. He was also employed at B&W Steel Mill, Beaver Falls and New Castle Agway.

He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in Vietnam.

Mark is survived by two daughters, Patti McCowin, and Karen Bauder; five sons, Travis Bauder, Adam Cleaver and his wife, Ashley, Robin Bauder, Mark Bauder and his wife, Tammy, and Donald Cleaver; a sister, Florence Manasterski; a brother Walter Bauder; 15 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. – 12 Noon on Saturday, February 11, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Interment: Portersville Presbyterian Cemetery, Portersville

A television tribute will air Friday, February 10 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.