FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mark P. Yurcich, 68, a longtime resident of Farrell, passed away following an extended illness early Friday morning, March 10, 2023, in Edison Manor, New Castle.

Mr. Yurcich was born June 15, 1954, in Sharon, a son of the late Pete and Florence “Flo” (Styborski) Yurcich, and graduated from Farrell High School in 1972.

Mark worked in the restaurant and bar industry for the majority of his life, most notably at Alberini’s in Niles, Ohio and The Corinthian. Most recently, he worked at the Prince of Peace Center in Farrell.

Mark was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Sharpsville, where he actively volunteered for all church festivities.

He enjoyed spending time at Buhl Park while feeding the ducks or watching children fish. Mark also had a passion for helping others and a gift for putting others’ needs ahead of his own.

He is survived by his partner of 45 years, Ralph Deets, Youngstown, Ohio; three sisters, Carolyn Janosko (Robert), Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Barbara Mason (Michael), West Middlesex, and Andrea Fletcher (Robert), Farrell; several nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Mark was preceded in death by a sister, Toni Egelsky, and an infant sister, Teresa Yurcich.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church of Sharpsville, 603 W. Ridge Ave., Sharpsville, PA 16150.

In keeping with his wishes, all services will be held privately by the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Interment: Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Hermitage.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

