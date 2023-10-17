HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mark Malcolmson, 68, of Hermitage, passed away suddenly Monday morning, October 16, 2023, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Malcolmson was born in Sharon, on August 20, 1955.

A lifelong area resident, he was a 1974 graduate of Hickory High School, where he excelled in basketball. He also studied business and banking at Youngstown State University, Slippery Rock University and Bucknell University.

Mark began his banking career at the former McDowell Bank and stayed with them through ownership changes to Integra, National City, and retired from PNC Bank, all in the downtown Sharon location. He returned to the industry, taking a position with Mercer County State Bank, retiring again in 2020 as the Vice President of Commercial Lending. Additionally, in the 1970’s he worked for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

He was very active in the community, especially during his working career. Mark served on the board of the Shenango Valley Urban League, and throughout the years was instrumental in the Sharpsville Service Club, the Shenango Valley Junior Achievement, the YMCA, the Sharon Light-Up Parade and Small Ships Revue.

Mark loved being outside and took pride in meticulously caring for his property. He also enjoyed playing handball at the Buhl Club, Sharon, and golfing. He golfed in the former VFW League at Hickory VFW Course, Vey’s Pub League at Tam O’Shanter, and the Golf League at Oak Tree. He was also a die-hard Penn State Football Fan.

Above all, he cherished his family and friends. In particular, his grandchildren Caleb (Little Buddy) and Maddie (Peanut) were the light of his life.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, the former Cynthia Felesky, whom he married on September 26, 1981; two daughters, Mandy Schneider and her husband Justin, and Ashley Malcolmson; two grandchildren, Caleb and Madelyn Schneider; his mother, Elaine Palisin; two sisters, Jan Boardley, and Lynn Palanti and her husband Marty, all of Hermitage; two brothers, Drew Palisin and his wife Beth, Sharon, and Jonathan Palisin and his wife Claudia, Hermitage.

Mark was preceded in death by his stepfather, John Palisin.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Buhl Park Golf Course, C/O Buhl Park, 715 Hazen Rd., Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 19, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Funeral service will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, in the funeral home, with Rev. Randy Emmorey, officiating.