Mark A. Porterfield, Sharon, PA

August 5, 2021

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mark A. Porterfield, 62, formerly of Sharon,  passed away Thursday afternoon, August 5, 2021, in Allegheny Health Network, Grove City. 

Mr. Porterfield was born March 15, 1959, in Sharon, a son of the late John and Shirley (Shell) Porterfield.

He graduated from Sharon High School and later attended Pittsburgh Art Institute. 

A simple man, he loved drawing, especially self portraits and taking care of his mother, prior to her death. 

Mark is survived by, a brother, Ted Porterfield and his wife Kelly and a sister, Gerri Adams. 

In addition to his parents, Mark was preceded in death by two sisters, Ruth Ann Porterfield, and Cindy Jo Keller and a nephew, Justin Catrucco.

In keeping with Mark’s wishes there will be no calling hours or a service.  

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

