Marion R. Sadowski, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marion R. “Suds” Sadowski, 89, formerly of Roemer Boulevard, Farrell, passed away Monday afternoon, December 21, 2020, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage.

Mr. Sadowski was born August 21, 1931, in Farrell, a son of Jon and Stella (Krokowski) Sadowski.

A 1949 graduate of Farrell High School, he later graduated from the former Shenango Valley School of Business.

Marion was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War.

For more than 40 years, he was employed by the Sharon Steel Corporation, retiring as a General Foreman in 1993.

Marion was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell.

He was a lifetime member of the Farrell VFW #5286 and a former member of the Wheatland American Legion.

Marion coached Farrell Little League for 40 years and later served as a Little League official for several years. He was extremely instrumental in the building of the Farrell-Wheatland Little League Field and was honored by the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in recognition of his 50 years of service to Little League.

An avid golfer, he especially enjoyed playing golf with his children. Marion also enjoyed bowling and participated in the Tavern League and PNA League for many years.

His wife of 62 years, Virginia B. Settle, whom he married September 30, 1952, passed away December 12, 2014.

He is survived by three daughters, Virginia Ruth “Ginger” Bewley and her husband, Martin, Terre Haute, Indiana, Fern Annette McFarland and her husband, Jerry, Sharpsville and Suzanne Marie Harakal and her husband, Drew, Rockwall, Texas; three sons, Raymond Clyde Sadowski and his wife, Cynthia, Hermitage, John Leo “J.L.” Sadowski and his wife, Debra, Peoria, Illinois and Daniel Joseph Sadowski and his wife, Joy, Sharon; one brother, Eugene J. Sadowski and his wife, Patricia, Hermitage; 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

In addition to his wife and parents, Marion was preceded in death by two sisters, Loretta Andrew and Eleanor Semethy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to a youth sports organization of the donor’s choice.

A private Mass of Christian burial will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Church, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, as celebrant.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hermitage.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Marion R. Sadowski, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.