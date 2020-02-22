Marion L. Roch, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marion L. Gibson Roch, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully Friday, February 21, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family and caring staff of St. Paul’s Senior Living Community, Greenville.

Marion was born on July 13, 1928, in Hickory Township. The eldest daughter of Harlan Lamont Gibson and Cecile Cannon Gibson.

Following graduation from Hickory High School in 1946, she began working at Bell Telephone in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She married Joseph Roch on August 20, 1949 at St. Joseph’s Church in Sharon. Together they had four children, Richard, Patricia, James and Robert.

After her most important role of motherhood, she had a 26 year career at Protected Home Mutual Life Insurance. She was the voice and spirit of the office in her role as receptionist.

Marion lived an extraordinary life full of love.

If not tending to her garden, she was often driving her grandchildren around town to their various activities with her camera in hand, never failing to capture a picture worthy moment or every moment. Time with her family was not only precious to her, but a priority. Her giving nature was felt by all she loved, not only in times of need but often in simple everyday gestures.

She enjoyed to travel. Some of her favorite trips included the beach in Florida, New York City and a cross county road trip with her dearest Joseph. Whether discovering a new place or walking in their backyard, the two were always hand in hand. And although Joseph was the true love of her life, Santa and Elvis were tied for second.

Marion’s family greatly appreciates the personnel and fellow residents of St. Paul’s for the excellent love, care and companionship over the last five years.

Surviving Marion are sons, Richard Roch of Hadley, James and wife, Mary Roch, Robert and wife, Marlene Roch, both of Sharpsville; daughter, Patricia and husband, Robert Chovan; brother, Edwin “Harlan” Gibson and his wife, Debbie of Hermitage.

She was grandma to Michael, Stephen and Christopher Chovan, Brian, Megan, Alison, Amelia, Daniel and Cory Roch, Melanie Fisher, Jessica Lineberger and great grandma to seven bright young lives.

She was preceded in death by husband, Joseph; her parents; siblings, Jean L. Hurst and Thomas Gibson.

Memorial contributions may be directed to The Villas at St. Paul’s Life Enrichment Fund, 339 East Jamestown Road, Greenville, PA 16125.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 25 in Sharon First United Methodist Church, 237 Silver Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 26 at the church, with Reverend Doug Dyson officiating.

Interment: Riverside Cemetery, Sharpsville.