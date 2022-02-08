HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marion Ann Bleakney, 90, formerly a longtime resident of Hermitage, passed away peacefully with her family at her side Saturday evening, February 5, 2022, in Grove Manor, Grove City, where she had been a resident for the previous 6 years.

Mrs. Bleakney was born March 9, 1931, in Sharpsville, a daughter of the late Robert and Wilhelmina (Flaccus) Nelson.

She was a 1949 graduate of Sharpsville High School.

Her husband of 45 years, Raymond Wallace Bleakney, Sr., whom she married December 3, 1954, preceded her in death April 3, 2000.

A homemaker, Marion dedicated her life to caring for her family and their home.

Marion was a longtime member of Hickory United Methodist Church, Hermitage.

She was also a member of the Hermitage Women’s Club and the Order of the Eastern Star, Sharpsville.

Marion enjoyed playing golf, bowling, playing bridge and tending to the roses in her garden. She was also an exceptional seamstress and an avid fan of both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates. Marion enjoyed spending the winters in Davenport, Florida and most of all, loved being with her family.

She is survived by her partner of more than 20 years, Roy Evans, Hubbard, Ohio.

Marion is also survived by two daughters, Karen J. Creaser (William), Hermitage and Leann S. Smith (Dr. Edward G.), Grove City; two sons, Raymond W. Bleakney, Jr. (Marcia), Indiana, Pennsylvania and Bryan N. Bleakney (Julie), Hermitage; ten grandchildren, Jennifer Spangler (Cory) and Jason Creaser; Abigail Wolfe (Britton), Chelsea Mikolajcik (Chad) and Ian Smith (Erin); Tibet and Lance Bleakney; and Isabelle, Lily and Ava Bleakney; 11 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Marion was preceded in death by two sisters, Clarice L. Nelson and Thelma J. Magner.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Grove Manor Christian Loving Fund; 435 North Broad Street, Grove City, PA 16127; or Buhl Park Foundation, 715 Hazen Rd., Hermitage.

All services will be held privately.

Interment: Riverside Cemetery, Sharpsville.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.