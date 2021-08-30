Marilyn Ruth Workman, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn Ruth Aiken Workman, 77, of New Castle passed away Sunday afternoon, August 29, 2021, following a period of declining health.

Born on August 24, 1944, in New Castle, she was the daughter of James Theodore and Hazel Mae (Stoops) Aiken.

Marilyn was a 1962 graduate of Shenango High School.

Her husband of 55 years, Gerald L. Workman, whom she married September 18, 1965, survives at home.

Marilyn was a member of Castlewood Missionary Alliance Church where she enjoyed helping at the church luncheons.

In the early years of her marriage, Marilyn worked in the credit department of the Sears and Roebuck Corporation, New Castle. Following the birth of her children, she chose to stay home and care for them.

Marilyn enjoyed cross stitch, hosting family events, attending card club with friends and completing difficult crossword puzzles. She was known for her cooking skills and never-ending supply of canned goods.

In addition to her husband, Marilyn is survived by two children, Brian S. Workman and his wife, Aimee, of Monaca, Pennsylvania and Karen L. Faller and her husband, Adam, of Fryburg, Pennsylvania and her two grandchildren, Shelby and Aiden Faller, also of Fryburg, Pennsylvania. Also surviving are two sisters, Mildred Magee and Linda McCombs and husband, Ron; a brother, Merle Aiken and wife, Gina and a brother-in-law, Robert Shaffer.

Besides her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by four brothers, Charles “Chuck” Aiken, Robert “Bob” Aiken and wife, Betty Jean, James “Buck” Aiken and David Aiken and a sister, Norma Shaffer.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, September 2, 2021, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 3, 2021, in the funeral home, with Pastor Jim O’Hara of Castlewood Missionary Alliance, officiating.

Interment will be in Mt. Hermon Cemetery, Slippery Rock Township.

