HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn A. Benic, 80, of Hermitage, passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Hermitage Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Mrs. Benic was born on May 11, 1943, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Alvin and Cynthia (Squire) Lane.

A lifelong area resident, she was a 1961 graduate of Sharon High School.

Prior to having children, Marilyn was employed by the City of Sharon, working under Mayor Jones. As an avid racing fan, her passion led her to a 25-year career as the office manager at Sharon Speedway, Hartford, Ohio, and finally another 25 years as the office manager at Mercer Raceway.

Marilyn was a member of the New Virginia United Methodist Church, Hermitage.

Earlier in her life, she was active in the Red Hat Society and enjoyed bowling in leagues at both the former Hickory Bowl and Thorton Hall Bowling Alley. Marilyn cherished the little things in life, like going shopping or to the salon, her cats, and especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of more than 60 years, Frank Benic, whom she married on June 16, 1962; three sons, Scott Benic and his wife Dana, Greentown, Indiana, Michael Benic and his wife Danielle, Hermitage, and Bradley Benic and his wife Deana, Sioux City, Iowa; eight grandchildren, Brandon, Tyler, Bryce, Shelby, Lexi, Jonah, Logan and Tiffany; many great-grandchildren; and a brother, Alan “Butch” Lane and his wife Cynthia, Virginia.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, 2599 Broadway Rd., Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, in the funeral home, with Rev. Drew Bell, pastor of New Virginia United Methodist Church, officiating.

Interment: Haywood Cemetery, West Middlesex.

