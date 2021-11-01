Marie M. Reilly, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marie M. Reilly, OFS, a lifelong resident of Sharon, who lived independently until June, entered into eternal rest on October 31, 2021, due to complications from Covid-19. She was 91.

Ms. Reilly was born September 22, 1930, in Hermitage, a daughter of the late Eugene M. and Marie M. (Burke) Reilly.

She attended the former St. Joseph’s Parochial Grade School and was a 1949 graduate of Sharon High School.

She was employed for more than 42 years at independent grocery stores in Sharon, including the former DeCapua’s Food Market and Ron’s Golden Dawn.

Marie was a longtime member of what became St. Stanislaus Kostka Holy Trinity Church in Sharon, which merged with St. Anthony of Padua Parish, Sharon, in 2017. She was an active participant in service to her parish family for years. She was a professed member of Holy Spirit Fraternity, Secular Franciscan Order, since it was established in 1984.

Marie was artistic and enjoyed making crafts. She had a love for cardinals, chocolate, Pittsburgh sports teams and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team. She also cherished spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by a sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Curry, wife of Roland, Sharon; a Godson/nephew, Patrick, Norfolk, Virginia; three nieces, Kim, wife of Harry Pelles, Hermitage; Cheryl, wife of Ted Popovitch, Sharon; and Julie, wife of Richard Barsom, Galway, New York and a great niece, Cassandra Elizabeth Telega, Sharon.

In addition to her parents, Marie was preceded in death by three sisters, Jean Baltuz, Patricia Reilly and Barbara Reilly.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to a charity of the donor’s choice.

All services are private.

Interment: St. Elizabeth Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory Inc.