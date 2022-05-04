EASTBROOK, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marie M. Gray, of Eastbrook, passed away with family by her side Monday afternoon, May 2, 2022, in UPMC Jameson Hospital.

Mrs. Gray was born October 26, (Classified), in McKees Rocks, P ennsylvania, a daughter of Matthew and Sadie (Hickey) Ruppe.

She was raised by her maternal grandmother, Martha Wolcutt, in Karn City, P ennsylvania and later graduated from Karn City High School.

Primarily a homemaker, Marie also worked as a lifeguard at the New Castle YMCA for many years.

A devout Catholic, Marie was a longtime member of The Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle – St. Mary’s Church, where she was a member of the Little Flower Club, assisted in cleaning and preparing the altar, and served as a Confraternity of Christian Doctrine (CCD) teacher.

Marie also served as the Judge of Election for Hickory Township Ward 1 for more than 40 years.

A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Marie adored her role as a grandmother and spent as much time as she could swinging on the porch, reading and simply loving all of them.

Her husband of 73 years, Donald G. Gray, survives at home in Eastbrook.

Also surviving are two daughters, Kathleen Haag, of Edinburg, and Stephanie Chamberlain (Todd), of Eastbrook; six grandchildren, Dr. Danielle Marie Chamberlain (Orin) and Colton Chamberlain; and George “Donnie” Gray, Paul “Doug” Haag, Leila Haag, and Laurana Haag; and two great-grandchildren, Theodore Cumston and Addalynne “Gracie” Haag.

In addition to her parents, Marie was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Miller; and a sister, Rosamund Miller.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed towards the University of Pittsburgh Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, 200 Lothrop St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Monday, May 9, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022 in Holy Spirit Parish – St. Mary’s Site, 124 N. Beaver St., New Castle, with Rev. Ben Barr, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Union Township.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 5 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.