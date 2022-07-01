HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marie Katherine Karabincik, 93, of Hermitage passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley Campus.

Mrs. Karabincik was born March 7,1927, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Frank and Katherine (Dengel) Karabincik.

She was a graduate of Farrell High School.

Marie worked as a sales clerk for JCPenney, Hermitage.

A devout Catholic, she was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell.

Marie enjoyed playing Bingo and bowling for many years.

She is survived by a nephew, Robert Chiodo, Hermitage.

In addition to her parents, Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Paul J. Karabincik, whom passed away in 1971 and a brother, Frank Chiodo.

In keeping with Marie’s wishes all services will be held privately.

Interment: St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.