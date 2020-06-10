Marie J. Donofrio, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marie J. Donofrio, 86, of New Castle passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side Monday morning, June 8, 2020, at Shenango on the Green.

Mrs. Donofrio was born February 8, 1934, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Mario and Victoria (Colecchi) DelPrincipe.

A lifelong area resident, she graduated from Union High School in 1952, where she was a member of the varsity cheerleading squad.

A self-employed business woman her entire life, Marie operated a notary public and tax preparation business out of her home for more than 40 years. She prepared taxes until 2001 and operated the notary business until 2004, where she earned a reputation of respect and generosity for her willingness to go above and beyond for her clients.

Marie was a member of St. Mary’s Church – Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle.

Marie loved preparing large meals for her family and taking weekly trips to the casino with her husband, Bill, and friends. She always selflessly gave of her time and talents to help others and her family, especially her parents.

Her beloved husband of 67 years, William N. “Bill” Donofrio, whom she married January 6, 1953, preceded her in death less than one month ago, May 11, 2020.

Surviving are a daughter, Cindy Donofrio of New Castle; a son, David Donofrio of West Middlesex; a brother, Richard DelPrincipe of New Castle; four grandchildren, Stefanie (Greg) Plant-Pasquarella, Christopher (Ashley) Donofrio, Danielle (Tyler) Valimont and Nicoletta Donofrio and four great-grandchildren, Noah, T.J., Kyleigh and Aiden.

All funeral services will be held privately.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Interment will be in Parkside Cemetery, Shenango Township.

